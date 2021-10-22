WWE's huge plans for Roman Reigns after defeating Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel revealed - Reports

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly has huge plans for Universal Champion Roman Reigns after his successful title defense at Crown Jewel 2021.

As reported by WrestlingNews.co, there are no plans for Roman Reigns to drop the Universal Championship this year. They were further told that WWE's plan is to build Roman Reigns into the greatest champion of all time. To accomplish that, Vince McMahon wants Reigns to beat Brock Lesnar's record of the longest Universal Championship reign in WWE history.

Following his victory over Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2021, The Tribal Chief has held the Universal title for 415 days now. However, he is still behind the Beast Incarnate's record of 504 days. Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship at WWE Payback 2020 last year and has since defeated several top stars, including the likes of Daniel Bryan, Edge, John Cena and now Brock Lesnar.

The saga between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar is far from over after their Crown Jewel battle

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar was undoubtedly the most highly-anticipated match on the card of WWE Crown Jewel 2021. The two heavyweights faced each other in the main event of the Saudi Arabia pay-per-view and had a hard-hitting encounter.

During the closing moments of the match, when the referee was knocked out of the ring, Paul Heyman threw the Universal title between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. He then uttered the words "you know what to do with it" with a disappointed look on his face.

CONNER🇨🇦 @VancityConner Paul Heyman being torn at ringside and not knowing who to give the Universal Title to adds so much more to this match.Fantastic storytelling. #WWECrownJewel Paul Heyman being torn at ringside and not knowing who to give the Universal Title to adds so much more to this match.Fantastic storytelling.#WWECrownJewel https://t.co/3OsRS1dTcA

Following this, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns had a little tug-of-war with the title and The Beast Incarnate got hold of it. However, The Usos made their way to the ring and delivered a double superkick to Lesnar, following which Reigns knocked him out with the title and pinned him to win the match.

While The Tribal Chief managed to retain his Championship at Crown Jewel, the match ended controversially. The actions of Paul Heyman further created doubts as he just threw the title between both the stars and it's unclear who he was trying to help. Brock Lesnar will surely return again to continue this feud with Roman Reigns.

