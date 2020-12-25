WWE's big plans for the 2021 Hall of Fame, inductees, and the ceremony revealed

As we all know, the WWE 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony had to be nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The details about the status of the event have been scarce over the past few months.

Dave Meltzer has now provided a host of significant updates about the 2021 edition of the Hall of Fame. Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the plan is for the 2021 ceremony to go ahead with the planned inductees of 2020.

The inductees scheduled to go into the Hall of Fame of 2020 included Dave Batista, Jushin "Thunder" Liger, JBL, The Bella Twins, The British Bulldog aka Davey Boy Smith, Hulk Hogan, Sean Waltman, and Scott Hall of the nWo.

Meltzer added that WWE would most likely conduct a virtual ceremony. However, that decision would depend on several factors.

There were no updates on whether WWE plans on adding more members, and it seems like the 2020 ceremony will finally happen before WrestleMania 37.

More updates on the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE Hall of Fame 2019.

Ric Flair had recently revealed during an interview with ESPN's 'The Jump' that WWE was working towards building a physical Hall of Fame. WWE had purchased Ric Flair's robe intending to put it in the physical Hall of Fame. The 2-time WWE Hall of Famer also added that the plan was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"WWE is actually in the process of building a Hall of Fame, a physical structure in Orlando. It's been delayed too, due to COVID. They purchased the robe and wanted to put that in there. It would be something that I wore [they would showcase] in the Hall." H/t WrestlingInc

PWInsider would additionally report that the plans regarding a physical Hall of Famer were merely in the discussion phase, and the fans should not expect an announcement anytime soon.

However, WWE fans should expect an announcement regarding the Hall of Fame induction ceremony that would take place during WrestleMania 37 weekend.

The ceremony would ideally be a virtual event with the same lineup as 2020. As always, stay tuned for more details and updates.