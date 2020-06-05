WWE's big plans for Rob Gronkowski revealed

WWE are not happy with Rob Gronkowski following his decision to leave!

Rob Gronkowski was supposed to be a big part of SummerSlam and also appear at Saudi Arabian PPV!

Sripad FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors

SHARE

Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski left WWE earlier this week after activating a clause in his contract. The NFL star dropped the 24/7 title to R-Truth in a segment on Monday Night RAW and ended his reign that started at WrestleMania.

The move to end his WWE career came after he re-signed an NFL contract and moved to Tampa Bay in the summer. Reports have now emerged that he has backstage heat in the company as there big plans for him.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now revealed that Gronk was to a big part of SummerSlam as it was going to be held in Boston. Moreover, he was reportedly pencilled in for an appearance at the Saudi Arabian pay-per-view later this year. The report read:

“Gronkowski’s original deal was for WrestleMania, where he’d win the 24/7 title, SummerSlam in Boston, where he’d be the hometown hero to make the event a big deal (this was before he signed with Tampa Bay) and then be the special outside celebrity attraction for the show that was scheduled for November or December in Saudi Arabia.”

More details on Rob Gronkowski's backstage heat

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue also has an update on the Rob Gronkowski story. He reports that the WWE officials were annoyed because Gronk decided to leave the company soon after WrestleMania.

Advertisement

He was hesitant to do the spot he was involved in at the pay-per-view and delayed the shoot for hours. Rob Gronkowski had decided that WWE was not for him after that one booking at WrestleMania and made the decision to return to football. Colohue said:

He filmed WrestleMania which he was always booked for, and apparently, just from that one date, decided wrestling wasn't actually for him. From there, he made the WWE aware that he was considering to return to football and that made a lot of people very annoyed. A lot of people. Not to mention the people who are annoyed at the massive delay that came during the WrestleMania spot because he wouldn't take the bump.

Rob Gronkowski does have a clause in his release that does not allow him to work at another wrestling promotion for some time if reports are to be believed.