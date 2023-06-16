WWE's current plan for Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank revealed - Reports

Roman Reigns is set to participate in the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on July 1st. However, no match has been officially announced for The Tribal Chief yet. He is currently feuding with Jimmy Uso on SmackDown after Uso kicked him at Night of Champions. While there is no word on who he'll be facing, The Bloodline leader is set to main-event the show.

Now, as Money in the Bank approaches, the WWE Universe eagerly awaits a potential showdown between these once-unbreakable allies turned bitter rivals. The emotional investment from the fans is high, as they have witnessed the familial bond between Reigns and Uso and the deep scars left by betrayal.

There have been rumors that Roman Reigns could team up with Solo Sikoa and take on The Usos. However, Jey Uso has not yet chosen a side. While it is likely that he will side with his twin brother Jimmy Uso, The Right Hand Man might swerve everyone and stick with his Tribal Chief instead. Whatever the case may be, Reigns is set to main-event MITB as per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

''It has been confirmed that Roman Reigns will be in the main event and. Most likely his match will be either strongly alluded to or confirmed on the 6/16 Smackdown show. Reading the tea leaves thus far would indicate a match with Jimmy Uso but whatever it is will likely be made clear on Smackdown this week.''

Could Jimmy Uso get a one-on-one match against Roman Reigns?

While Jey Uso had a lengthy rivalry with Reigns back in 2020, Jimmy Uso could do well with an opportunity so big. Jimmy had been sidelined in The Bloodline and was always an afterthought. He is finally getting a chance to shine on his own, and a clash with Reigns would solidify him as a top star.

A clash between Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso would be a battle not just for supremacy but also for the soul of their family legacy. It would tap into the rich history of The Bloodline and the intricate dynamics of their family tree. The personal stakes would elevate the match beyond mere competition, transforming it into a deeply personal and intense encounter.

