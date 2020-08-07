WWE's future plans for Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt possibly revealed

One of the biggest programs going on in WWE today is the Universal Championship feud between Champion Braun Strowman and his former mentor Bray Wyatt.

The two men locked horns at Extreme Rules: Horror Show in a Swamp Fight which saw the return of The Fiend. The 'match' ended with Strowman seemingly drowning in the swamp. Strowman has not been seen since the PPV.

It can be perceived that WWE is planning to bring in Braun Strowman with a slight variation in his gimmick. Even though Braun Strowman has been absent from SmackDown for the past couple of weeks, WON has noted that he will be a part of SummerSlam.

Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman at SummerSlam

As per The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE will 'obviously' have a re-match between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at SummerSlam. The report also talked about the possibility of Sasha Banks defending the RAW Women's Championship against Asuka at the show.

Obviously The Fiend vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal title is happening, and all things point to Sasha Banks vs. Asuka for the Raw women’s title. That would become official on next week’s Raw as the stipulation is that Asuka has to beat Bayley to get her title match.

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt have already faced each other twice since WrestleMania. However, The Fiend persona of Bray Wyatt has still not stepped in the ring with The Monster Among Men.

There had been some reports suggesting that WWE may be looking to take the Universal Championship off Braun Strowman. In such a case, Bray Wyatt would be the perfect person to the next champion.

Bray Wyatt is already a former Universal Champion, but his reign was cut short to make Goldberg the champion before WrestleMania 36. Goldberg was defeated by Braun Strowman at WrestleMania since Roman Reigns had pulled out of the show.