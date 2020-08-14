WWE's interesting pitch to include fans in SummerSlam, update on location and backstage morale

Over the last few weeks, there have been several reports with respect to the uncertainty of the venue of WWE's upcoming pay-per-view, SummerSlam. The latest reports now claim that the PPV will not be organised at the Performance Center.

Instead, the show could now be taped at the Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida. The report by PWInsider further claims that WWE could be looking at Amway Arena for the tapings of the weekly shows beyond SummerSlam.

The report also states that WWE are looking to include fans in the SummerSlam PPV by means of virtual appearance. Since FOX network has been using virtual fans for Major League Baseball broadcasts, it's been rumoured that WWE are also considering their options.

The promotion appears to be motivated to deliver a grand show and are looking to make big changes in the production in the coming weeks. In addition, it has also been rumoured that WWE could add another title match to the SummerSlam card.

SummerSlam Match Card Update

The report states that the WWE are currently planning to have AJ Styles defend his Intercontinental Championship against Jeff Hardy at SummerSlam. It is expected that their title feud will kickstart on SmackDown this week.

In addition to AJ Styles, two more SmackDown Superstars will be defending their respective titles at SummerSlam. Braun Strowman's intensely personal feud with Bray Wyatt could see its final chapter unfold at the PPV when the two Superstars lock horns with the Universal Championship on the line.

Interestingly, this storyline now also involves Alexa Bliss who was attacked by 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt on SmackDown two weeks ago. To add to the surprise, Braun Strowman said that he 'doesn't care' about Alexa Bliss which implies that The Fiend's plan backfired. She is set to comment on the segment involving 'The Fiend' this week.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will also defend her title at SummerSlam. Her opponent will be decided by a triple-brand Battle Royal, the winner of which will get the opportunity to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown gold. The SummerSlam match card is turning out to be quite promising, and hopefully, the PPV will deliver accordingly.