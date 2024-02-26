WWE's new deal to critically affect future programming; Triple H interaction was first sign - Reports

A recent Triple H interaction might have been the first sign of how WWE's new deal will affect the future of the company, according to a report.

WWE has entered into a major deal over the past year with Endeavor, which saw the formation of the TKO Group, where WWE and UFC were brought under one umbrella. The two companies have not really interacted much in the past, although there has been crossover with stars like Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar making the jump between the two promotions.

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of collaboration between UFC and WWE. Michael Chandler appeared on RAW, where he called out Conor McGregor. He also later interacted with Triple H, joking about signing a contract in what would be the first of several crossovers between the two companies.

Expand Tweet

Tai Tuivasa of UFC was also at Elimination Chamber in Australia, while Rey Mysterio was present at the UFC show over the weekend. These are apparently deliberate crossovers with the two companies working together.

According to reports from the Wrestling Observer, there are going to be more crossovers going forward, and this was a sign of things to come.

Given the prominence of the UFC appearances in the company, WWE's programming is likely going to be quite affected. It remains to be seen if they end up featuring and actually performing in the company or not.

WWE and UFC are certainly no strangers to one another

While Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey are undoubtedly the two most prominent names to have competed and been successful in both companies, they are not alone.

CM Punk had an ill-fated run in the UFC after leaving wrestling for a while. Matt Riddle was also a big part of UFC before he started to wrestle.

The Rock, being a TKO board member, may also have an effect. The star has previously appeared in UFC to present the BMF belt to Jorge Masvidal after his fight with Nate Diaz.

UFC and WWE are two giants in the combat sports arena, and it should come as no surprise that they are trying to work in tandem to help get more eyes on their products.