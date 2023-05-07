WWE's original plans for Backlash main event revealed and fans will be sad they didn't see it - Reports

WWE Backlash turned out to be one of the best premium live events of the year, and it has now been revealed Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest was originally scheduled to main event the show.

There was a lot of confusion about which match would close out Backlash heading into the PLE, with Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes' match being the speculated favorite. WWE eventually went with the first-time-ever clash, but in hindsight, it might have been a mistake from Triple H's team.

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest exceeded expectations as they arguably put on the match of the night. Several fans have since stated online that the San Juan Street Fight should have headlined Backlash, and it seems like that was the initial plan.

As reported by RingSide News via a creative team member, Bunny and Preist were slated to main event before WWE changed the match order.

"Ringside News reached out to confirm a story about WWE changing up the Backlash main event, and we were told it is true. "Yes. Bunny and Priest were originally scheduled to go on last," one tenured member of the creative team told us."

What were the biggest moments at WWE's Backlash 2023?

The Puerto Rican audience was deafeningly loud throughout Backlash as WWE put together a surprisingly solid event from start to finish.

Bianca Belair and Iyp Sky kicked off the in-ring proceedings with a keenly-contested match for the RAW Women's Championship. Seth Rollins gave Omos the best match of his career yet, and Austin Theory successfully defended his United States Championship in a short bout.

Zelina Vega had an admittedly emotional evening despite being unsuccessful in dethroning Rhea Ripley. Bad Bunny and Damian Preist took center stage next, and it was a chaotic match, to say the least, with multiple surprises along the way. Carlito and Savio Vega appeared alongside LWO to help Bad Bunny pick up an incredible victory over the Archer of Infamy.

The Bloodline won the Backlash co-main event against Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Riddle, but the most prominent story coming out of the match was the issues between Solo Sikoa and The Usos.

Cody Rhodes ensured that his story continued as he defeated Brock Lesnar by catching the Beast Incarnate off guard with a roll-up.

What was your favorite moment from Backlash? Let us know in the comments section below.

