WWE's plan for Bayley ahead of WrestleMania 41 — Reports

According to WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, Bayley is an integral part of the roster. The Role Model is one of the company's most valuable players, but the truth is, not everybody gets to work WrestleMania. Even with two nights, The Game has a 'less is more' approach towards the spectacle.

Since the 35-year-old's move to RAW in 2025, she has been feuding with former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. The two even worked the Women's Elimination Chamber Match at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, two weeks ago.

Per Fightful Select, The Role Model's program with Roxanne Perez is expected to continue on the main roster. However, whether this would lead to a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All on April 19-20 bears watching.

Last year at The Show of Shows, Bayley defeated Women's Champion IYO SKY and walked out of Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia with gold around her waist. At SummerSlam, Nia Jax crushed her reign. The Role Model has not recovered ever since.

Roxanne Perez says she and former WWE Women's Champion Bayley have a lot of animosity

Roxanne Perez quietly moved to WWE's main roster and got on the wrong side of Bayley right out of the gate. In a recent interview with No-Contest Wrestling, Perez discussed her program with the former Women's Champion.

The 23-year-old WWE star assisted Cora Jade in defeating The Role Model on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Roxanne feels she was able to knock her rival down a peg, noting that the latter pretends that everything is under control, but it is not. Perez also claimed there is a lot of animosity between them.

The Prodigy has slowly but steadily worked her way into the main roster, and it appears she is here to stay. Perhaps WWE will reward her work with a WrestleMania match against the ever-reliant veteran.

