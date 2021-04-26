WWE's plan for Roman Reigns' next opponent after Daniel Bryan - Reports

Daniel Bryan will get yet another shot at Roman Reigns' Universal Championship this week on SmackDown. However, if Daniel Bryan loses, he will have to leave the Blue brand as per Roman Reigns' condition. Though it isn't clear how WWE will handle the situation, the idea, for now, is to have Cesaro feud with Reigns next.

Cesaro has been on the receiving end of a big push of late, and it looks like he will finally get a World Championship shot. Bryan had been lobbying for Cesaro to get a match against Reigns on SmackDown. Instead, The Big Dog threw a challenge at Bryan instead of agreeing to face Cesaro.

As per The Wrestling Observer (via CSS), the match between Bryan and Reigns on SmackDown will lead to a program with Cesaro and the Universal Champion. However, the report also stated that there are many possibilities on the table right now.

The Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan title match on SmackDown next week is expected to lead to Reigns vs. Cesaro, though it’s unclear exactly how. The Observer noted there are many possible directions that are on the table.

Will Roman Reigns make Daniel Bryan leave SmackDown?

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns made it clear last week on SmackDown that he doesn't like Daniel Bryan and wants him gone. Reigns offered to give Bryan a shot at the Universal Championship because he wants Bryan to 'disappear' if he loses.

Bryan has mentioned in interviews that he is contemplating giving up full-time wrestling. His contract is also nearing its end, so there is a chance that this match may be a way to write off Daniel Bryan and bring Cesaro into focus.

If Reigns does manage to get rid of Bryan, that will give a redemption arc to Cesaro and he can go after The Tribal Chief in order to avenge his friend.