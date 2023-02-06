WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar following Royal Rumble 2023 implosion revealed - Reports

Brock Lesnar suffered an early elimination at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 despite being one of the favorites. With the world title shot ruled out for the time being, there has been an update on what the company has in store for the Beast Incarnate.

Lesnar has been embroiled in a feud with Bobby Lashley ever since he returned to TV programming last year. The duo faced off at Crown Jewel last November, where Lesnar picked up the win. However, the All Mighty attacked him after the bell to keep the feud going.

The Beast Incarnate returned on RAW before Royal Rumble to cost Lashley a chance to win the United States Championship. The animosity between the two was on display in the men's Rumble match, where the former Hurt Business member eliminated Lesnar within a short span of time. This led to the latter causing havoc at ringside.

Gomzee @GelaniParody #RoyalRumble Bobby Lashley eliminated Brock Lesnar Bobby Lashley eliminated Brock Lesnar 😂 #RoyalRumble https://t.co/py1jMkp6jp

While Brock Lesnar was not present on the latest edition of RAW, a recent report from Xero News states that The Beast Incarnate will be back on the upcoming edition of the red brand to continue his feud with Bobby Lashley.

A current WWE star recently called out Brock Lesnar for a match at WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar is one of the most fearsome wrestlers to have stepped inside the squared circle. Not many stars like to step into the ring with the former Universal Champion.

However, Austin Theory recently laid out the challenge to The Beast Incarnate for a showdown at WrestleMania:

"So you're thinking that it's possible me versus Brock Lesnar [at] WrestleMania, is that? You know what? I'll take the challenge. If that's the challenge, I'll take the challenge. Me and Lesnar for the United States championship. It sounds like Hollywood to me," said Theory.

The 25-year-old also stated that he would like to face Lesnar in a No DQ match:

"Definitely no disqualification. Just because, I mean, Brock's definitely gonna need all the weapons he can use. I think that's the stipulation. I think that's all we need."

The Pro Wrestling World @The_PWW It's crazy to think that the same Austin Theory that is now US Champion is the same guy thrown off the top of the Elimination Chamber by Brock Lesnar last year. He's a growing star and has transformed a lot -TJ It's crazy to think that the same Austin Theory that is now US Champion is the same guy thrown off the top of the Elimination Chamber by Brock Lesnar last year. He's a growing star and has transformed a lot -TJ https://t.co/y8GhoFQhjN

The past interactions between Austin Theory and Lesnar have not gone great for the United States Champion.

However, the former WWE Champion played a big role in Theory retaining the United States title against Bobby Lashley on RAW is XXX.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 29245 votes