Of all the WWE superstars on the talent-stacked roster to have a breakout year, Otis was not the one that fans expected. It all started with his romantic storyline with Mandy Rose heading into WrestleMania 36.

Despite half of the story happening without a crowd, the numbers on YouTube and social media suggested that few WrestleMania matches had the same buzz in 2020. It helped get Otis over and it seemingly impressed Vince McMahon so much that he decided to make him Mr. Money in the Bank 2020.

However, there hasn't been much done with him since and he's finally in a storyline - one where The Miz and John Morrison are trying to use legal loopholes to get the Money in the Bank contract out of Otis' hands.

Describing the state of the storyline, Dave Meltzer told Bryan Alvarez on WOR that WWE didn't have plans for him as Mr. Money in the Bank and this is most likely their way of getting it off Otis:

So The Miz and [John] Morrison are doing the 'Dirtsheet' and Otis comes out and beats them both up and they're trying to rile up Otis by saying 'Mandy Rose is on RAW and all those RAW guys are going to be after her and she's going to drop Otis. And Dolph is on RAW, and they used to date' and so Otis comes out and beats the s**t out of both of them. And Morrison is just looking at Miz, who's like "Yeah he fell into our plan!", and Morrison obviously didn't know what the plan was. But the plan is that between the first segment and the fifth segment, The Miz had a lawyer draft a lawsuit for unsafe working conditions, which is the old Shawn Michaels gimmick. They're suing Otis but they'll drop the lawsuit if he gives up the briefcase. Either they're going to sue or the deal here is "We got no idea how to get the briefcase off Otis, so this is how we're going to get it off him. And that's what it is'.

Is WWE doing wrong by Otis?

This was always a tricky situation since the COVID-19 era has resulted in comparatively lengthy Championship reigns. Moreover, when you look at the World Championship picture on both RAW and SmackDown, it's filled with more serious names such as Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Keith Lee to a smaller extent, and more.

Otis simply doesn't fit into the mix as there appear to be long-term plans for both World titles and the superstars that will be holding them. Unfortunately for Otis, that means that he's just a placeholder and that the chances of him becoming a World Champion are slim.

