WWE's reaction to top name's debut on RAW - Reports

A top name just made his debut on RAW. New details have come to light about WWE's reaction to his first appearance.

Joe Tessitore is a well-known commentator in the sporting world. He previously worked as a commentator for boxing on ESPN but has also covered other sports. He also works as an announcer for college football for ESPN and ABC. Tessitore boasts an impressive resume so it should come as no surprise that WWE was interested in him and signed him earlier this year.

Last night on RAW, Tessitore replaced Michael Cole as the red brand's lead commentator. It looks like this is the move for the foreseeable future as Cole moves to SmackDown for the time being. Fightful Select is now reporting that WWE has been excited about Joe Tessitore's debut but admitted that there would be growing pains. However, it is reported that the overall reaction to Tessitore's debut has been positive.

Vince Russo details possible reason behind Joe Tessitore joining the WWE RAW commentary team

Tessitore made his debut on RAW this week as the play-by-play commentator. His debut garnered a ton of reactions from fans and critics with the overall reaction to his first night as a commentator being positive.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo mentioned that Tessitore was added to the commentary team to polish the current product.

"This is the polish, this is exactly what I'm talking about. Now we got polished people out there that never did anything in wrestling before. I really believe we're starting to see more and more and more of an Endeavor product. That's what we're starting to see." [26:00 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if Tessitore will be able to hold his own in the long run given his lack of experience as a wrestling commentator.

