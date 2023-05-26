WWE's reported plan that denied Seth Rollins from going into WrestleMania 39 as Champion

Seth Rollins is arguably the biggest star in WWE right now. The Monday Night Messiah faced Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39. However, a recent report claims that Rollins was supposed to head into The Show of Shows as a Champion, but the decision not to split the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was the reason the plan didn't come to fruition.

Seth Rollins is less than 48 hours away from potentially becoming a World Champion. The Architect is slated to face The Phenomenal AJ Styles in a singles match to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion at Night Of Champions.

AJ Styles and Seth Rollins are no strangers to one another. The two WWE Superstars have squared off in singles competition on five occasions, with The Visionary walking away with the victory four times, including a successful Title defense.

While AJ Styles was out due to an injury, he could not compete at WrestleMania 39. The WWE Universe, however, got a chance to see the former Shield member pick up a victory against Logan Paul.

A recent report from Fightful Select confirmed that the original plan was to have Rollins walk into WrestleMania 39 as a Champion. The plan was eventually dropped because the company decided not to split the WWE Championship and Universal Championship.

Considering his role in an upcoming movie, will Seth Rollins go on a hiatus?

Seth Rollins is set to make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the movie Captain America: New World Order. With this new revelation, WWE fans are concerned about the WWE RAW Superstar's status with the company.

An earlier report suggested that the higher-ups were hesitant about giving Rollins a title run because of his Hollywood commitments. However, a more recent report has put all concerns to rest, stating that the company is happy for the former Universal Champion.

