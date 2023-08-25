WWE is seemingly planning to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) following his passing at age 36.

Today has been a dark day for the wrestling world as it lost one of the most creative minds in the history of the business, Bray Wyatt. Windham had reportedly been dealing with a 'life-threatening illness' that derailed his time in the company, causing him to go on a break to recover.

Fans and stars are currently processing the massive loss they've had to go through, and WWE now has the enormous task of doing justice to his memory. However, reports have indicated that all plans for their next show, SmackDown, have been scrapped, and it is set to be a tribute show to pay respect to Wyatt's memory.

Xero News has now reported that the plan is to open SmackDown with the current roster on the stage and Triple H addressing the crowd.

Expand Tweet

SmackDown will be an emotional show for everyone involved as they look to do justice to the amazing man Bray Wyatt had in his life and time with the WWE.

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman penned an emotional message to Bray Wyatt

The wrestling world is still in shock and grieving the loss of one of the most iconic characters in the history of professional wrestling, Bray Wyatt. His loss has sent shockwaves throughout the industry and prompted fans worldwide to voice their admiration and love for him.

The former WWE Champion greatly impacted his colleagues working alongside him, as many stars have taken their time to pay respect to their dear friend. During this time of utter grief, one of his closest friends, Braun Strowman, penned an emotionally beautiful message for his former stablemate on social media.

Strowman posted a picture from his time as the "black sheep" member of the Wyatt family stable in WWE and paid respect to his mentor:

"i really don’t even know how or where to start. This is just what i can muster up right now. 8 years ago today I joined you as your black sheep. If I knew only an 8 short years later, I would have to say good by I sure as hell wouldn’t have taken so much for granted. You were my best friend my mentor my big little brother my brother of destruction. You were there for all my highs and my lows as I was for yours."

You can see the full post down below:

Sportskeeda sends our deepest condolences to Bray Wyatt's near and dear ones during this time.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?