WWE's reported plans for The Bloodline and DX on tonight's RAW

As per reports, WWE has plans for The Bloodline and D-Generation X to face off on tonight's episode of RAW.

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW is the season premiere of the red brand. WWE is going out of its way to promote it as a must-watch show. The legendary faction, D-Generation X, will make a rare appearance on the show to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

As per the latest report by Xero News, WWE has exciting plans for the faction on RAW. DX is reportedly set to have an in-ring face-off with Reigns' faction. The report states that the two groups will open tonight's episode of RAW in an intense, never-before-seen encounter.

The Bloodline is hands down the most dominant faction in WWE today

Roman Reigns won the Universal title at WWE Payback 2020 by defeating Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. Shortly after, he formed his own faction on WWE SmackDown. Over the past two years, The Bloodline has grown into the most dominant stable in all of WWE.

Currently, the stable consists of Roman Reigns, The Usos, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and honorary member Sami Zayn. A short while ago, Paul Heyman compared the faction to the likes of Four Horsemen, the nWo, and DX.

"Doubt? In my mind? No, c'mon let's shoot from the hip here. Your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the longest reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions of all time, The Usos... The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in pro-wrestling slash sports entertainment history. You can tell me all about the 4 Horsemen, you can tell me all about the nWo, you can tell me about DX... there has never, never ever been a faction as dominant," said Paul Heyman.

DX formed way back in 1997, with the original members being Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, and Rick Rude. After Michaels went on a hiatus in 1998, Triple H became the leader of the faction and added three new members: Sean Waltman, Rodd Dogg, and Billy Gunn.

DX has been a part of some of the most memorable moments in WWE history. It seems like another unforgettable moment is almost on the horizon as RAW looms closer.

What do you think will happen if The Bloodline and DX have a face-off on RAW?

