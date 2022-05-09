Paul Heyman makes a bold claim and compares The Bloodline to iconic factions

Paul Heyman has hailed The Bloodline as the most dominant faction in "pro-wrestling/sports entertainment history."

The popular SmackDown faction recently defeated RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre in the main event of WrestleMania Backlash. Roman Reigns and The Usos stood tall after the Tribal Chief pinned Riddle to earn a victory in the 6-Man Tag Team Match.

Following the show, Paul Heyman was asked if he ever had doubts about The Bloodline's victory. The Special Counsel to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion then claimed that the Reigns-led faction is the most dominant group in history, surpassing iconic stables such as nWo and D-Generation X.

"Doubt? In my mind? No, c'mon let's shoot from the hip here. Your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the longest reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions of all time, The Usos... The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in pro-wrestling slash sports entertainment history. You can tell me all about the 4 Horsemen, you can tell me all about the nWo, you can tell me about DX... there has never, never ever been a faction as dominant," said Paul Heyman.

Latest update on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's future in WWE

Roman Reigns sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy by addressing a potential exit from the company in a promo during a recent live event. There has been speculation about Reigns leaving WWE, but more details about his contract situation have come to light.

Recent backstage reports have claimed that Reigns isn't leaving WWE and has just signed a new deal. However, he will now compete on fewer house shows and enjoy flexibility between the dates.

Reports have also compared Roman Reigns' latest contract with those given to Brock Lesnar and Hulk Hogan in the past.

Edited by Arjun