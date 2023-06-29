WWE's reported plans for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam

The World Heavyweight Championship has become one of the most relevant titles in WWE since Seth Rollins began his reign. A report claims that the latest plan for the title at WWE SummerSlam is to have Seth Rollins defend it against Dominik Mysterio if things work out for the latter at Money in the Bank.

Since his win at Night Of Champions a few weeks ago, Seth Rollins has made it a point to defend the World Heavyweight Championship every chance he gets. Not only has The Visionary defended his title on WWE RAW but has also made a few trips down to NXT. The Champion may be up against one of his biggest tasks yet, as he is booked to go one on one with Finn Balor at Money in the Bank this weekend.

Another man who is scheduled to compete at the PLE on Saturday is Balor's fellow Judgment Day member, Dominik Mysterio. He is slated to have a match against Cody Rhodes at the event. Now, according to a report, his bout may have bigger implications than before.

A report from Xero News claims that WWE is planning to have Seth Rollins defend his World Heavyweight Championship against the 26-year-old superstar at WWE SummerSlam. The report also states that the plan will be finalized if Dominik beats The American Nightmare at Money In The Bank.

Xero News @NewsXero Early Report some plans im hearing of



Dom vs Seth at Summerslam for the WHC



Im told this should be finalised if Dom beats Cody Saturday Early Report some plans im hearing of Dom vs Seth at Summerslam for the WHC Im told this should be finalised if Dom beats Cody Saturday

Why was the World Heavyweight Championship introduced?

The World Heavyweight Championship was announced at the time when WWE decided to have the Draft earlier this year. Triple H held a tournament that entailed superstars from RAW and SmackDown to compete for the coveted prize.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo

#WWERAW Triple H announces that on Saturday, May 27th at Night of Champions they will crown a new World Heavyweight Champion. Triple H announces that on Saturday, May 27th at Night of Champions they will crown a new World Heavyweight Champion.#WWERAW https://t.co/NsnubB4eZS So Triple H explained that when Roman Reigns gets drafted he will solely be on one brand. That Roman negotiated that he didn't have to defend the titles frequently. He will keep the WWE Undisputed Universal championship.The other brand will have the World Heavyweight Championship twitter.com/_denisesalcedo… So Triple H explained that when Roman Reigns gets drafted he will solely be on one brand. That Roman negotiated that he didn't have to defend the titles frequently. He will keep the WWE Undisputed Universal championship.The other brand will have the World Heavyweight Championship twitter.com/_denisesalcedo…

When Triple H revealed the design of the new title, he announced that the brand that Roman Reigns gets drafted to will exclusively have the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the brand that does not get The Tribal Chief will get the new belt.

The finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion was held at the Night of Champions. The match saw Seth Rollins defeat AJ Styles in a well-fought bout.

