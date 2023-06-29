WWE's reported plans for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam

The World Heavyweight Championship has become one of the most relevant titles in WWE since Seth Rollins began his reign. A report claims that the latest plan for the title at WWE SummerSlam is to have Seth Rollins defend it against Dominik Mysterio if things work out for the latter at Money in the Bank.
Since his win at Night Of Champions a few weeks ago, Seth Rollins has made it a point to defend the World Heavyweight Championship every chance he gets. Not only has The Visionary defended his title on WWE RAW but has also made a few trips down to NXT. The Champion may be up against one of his biggest tasks yet, as he is booked to go one on one with Finn Balor at Money in the Bank this weekend.
Another man who is scheduled to compete at the PLE on Saturday is Balor's fellow Judgment Day member, Dominik Mysterio. He is slated to have a match against Cody Rhodes at the event. Now, according to a report, his bout may have bigger implications than before.
A report from Xero News claims that WWE is planning to have Seth Rollins defend his World Heavyweight Championship against the 26-year-old superstar at WWE SummerSlam. The report also states that the plan will be finalized if Dominik beats The American Nightmare at Money In The Bank.
Why was the World Heavyweight Championship introduced?
The World Heavyweight Championship was announced at the time when WWE decided to have the Draft earlier this year. Triple H held a tournament that entailed superstars from RAW and SmackDown to compete for the coveted prize.
When Triple H revealed the design of the new title, he announced that the brand that Roman Reigns gets drafted to will exclusively have the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the brand that does not get The Tribal Chief will get the new belt.
The finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion was held at the Night of Champions. The match saw Seth Rollins defeat AJ Styles in a well-fought bout.
Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.