WWE's rumored long-term plans for Lana revealed

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, Lana earned her spot into the RAW Women's Survivor Series team. The Ravishing Russian beat Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce, and Nikki Cross on last week's episode of WWE RAW to claim that final spot for Survivor Series.

Lana's celebrations were short-lived when Nia Jax interrupted her and drove her through a table for the sixth time in a row.

On last night's episode of WWE RAW, Nia Jax repeated her actions after she beat The Ravishing Russian in a one-on-one match. Last night marked the seventh time Lana was put through a table by Jax on WWE RAW.

WWE's plans for Lana

Earlier reports had suggested that Vince McMahon has no heat with Lana for her husband, Miro, signing with AEW. Now, WrestlingNews has reported that WWE's plan for the Lana and Nia Jax angle is to get the former put the latter through a table, seeking revenge for Jax's actions for the past month.

After last night's episode of WWE RAW that saw Nia Jax put Lana through a table for the seventh time, former WWE Superstar and Lana's husband Miro took to social media to address the situation.

My wife is a world record holder and the toughest person the world of professional wrestling have seen! Love you @LanaWWE — Miro (@ToBeMiro) November 3, 2020

While the WWE RAW Women's team is formed, the SmackDown team has only one member confirmed. With Survivor Series less than three weeks away, WWE will be looking to get the teams in place so that the invasions can take place in the subsequent weeks.

At Survivor Series, we will see both brands battle for brand supremacy when Randy Orton takes on Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn takes on Bobby Lashley, The New Day taken on The Street Profits, and Asuka takes on Sasha Banks.