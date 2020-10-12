WWE's rumored plans once ThunderDome contract expires revealed

WWE has held seven PPVs in an empty stadium since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Most of these PPVs were conducted in front of no fans or Development Talent that was present in the stands.

In August, WWE introduced the ThunderDome, which allowed WWE fans to be virtually present for the weekly shows and PPVs. Since moving to the WWE ThunderDome, the promotion has held SummerSlam, Payback, and Clash Of Champions at the venue. It looks like WWE will be doing the same for Hell In A Cell and Survivor Series.

WWE Survivor Series to be held in the ThunderDome?

PWInsider is reporting that WWE has extended its ThunderDome contract with the Amway Center for another four weeks. The contract extension means the weekly shows, RAW and SmackDown, will take place in the ThunderDome setup till the end of November.

WWE keeping the ThunderDome setup alive in Amway Center for another month also suggests that the company will emanate the Survivor Series PPV from the same location. Survivor Series is one of WWE's big four PPVs, and fans can be certain that the company will go all out to make the PPV a memorable one.

No matches for Survivor Series have been announced yet, but fans can expect the usual inter-brand elimination tag team matches at the PPV. With the WWE Draft taking place, each brand would certainly want to establish its dominance over the other.

WWE Survivor Series also gives fans a chance to witness Champions of all brands take a stab at each other. Last year, WWE decided to include NXT Superstars as well. The Black and Gold Brand dominated the event and left Survivor Series as the best brand of WWE.

What matches do you want to see at Survivor Series? Let us know below!