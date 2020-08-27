WWE's smart plan to stop inappropriate images in the ThunderDome revealed

WWE recently introduced the ThunderDome concept, where fans can gather at the arena virtually. It's been a breath of fresh air, far better than the empty arena shows in the Performance Center.

But, it has caused a few different problems for WWE. While at venues, fans were usually frisked and inappropriate banners confiscated by WWE authorities, it can be a little trickier digitally. Some fans have taken advantage of the situation and showed inappropriate images on live television.

How WWE plans to stop inappropriate images in the ThunderDome

But, it seems that WWE has decided to come up with a new plan to stop fans from showing these images. Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live revealed the steps that the company are taking to remedy this situation:

"I have been told that they are going to be making some changes and I don’t know this for sure but the impression that I get is – when they’ve been doing this for a while, they are going to find some fans that are going to obey the rules no matter what. Maybe they’ve done it for 3 shows already and we’ve had Jesse who was in our chat who was on Raw. She’s not going to hold up some goofy sign. She can be trusted and they’re finding other people that can be trusted." (H/T WrestlingNews)

He said that WWE intends to show those fans that can be trusted, and that the trustworthy ones will be in the lower half of the arena, while those that they are doubtful about will be placed in the upper half of the arena.

The ThunderDome concept debuted on the SmackDown before SummerSlam. SummerSlam and the RAW after SummerSlam have also taken place in the ThunderDome.

Many have praised WWE for the ThunderDome concept, including Eric Bischoff, who was recent guest on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Chris Featherstone. He criticised WWE's storylines, but praised the ThunderDome concept and said that they did a "phenomenal job from a production point of view".