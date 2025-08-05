WWE Scrapped Major Plans For Seth Rollins And LA Knight At SummerSlam 2025 - Reports

Seth Rollins returned to in-ring action at WWE SummerSlam 2025, where he pulled off the 'Ruse of the Century' against CM Punk. According to a report, major plans were discussed for LA Knight and The Visionary at the event, which were scrapped.

Seth Rollins and LA Knight had a one-on-one match at Saturday Night's Main Event. It was during this match that The Visionary faked his injury, and The Megastar walked out with a win. However, the injury was part of Rollins' plan, as he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase after CM Punk won the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), Dave Meltzer reported that WWE had major plans for LA Knight at the event, as they discussed the idea of Knight facing Rollins on Sunday for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. While it got scrapped from the event, The Megastar did face The Visionary on RAW for the title.

"By the way, you know that match with Seth [Rollins] and LA [Knight]. I don't know if I told you, but on the original card, they were considering Seth and LA Knight in a title match on the Sunday show, where, you know, he wins the title on Saturday and defends it on Sunday. Instead of putting it on Sunday, they decided to put it on RAW with no advertisement. But that match was always scheduled to happen with Seth defending it against LA Knight this week," Meltzer said. (From 03:10 to 03:42)

Seth Rollins had his first title defense against LA Knight on WWE RAW

A few months ago, Seth Rollins won the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase at the annual event. However, LA Knight was the last superstar The Visionary took out, which started a feud between The Megastar and The Vision for weeks to come across both brands.

After Seth Rollins seemingly got injured in a match against LA Knight, the two-time United States Champion was nowhere to be seen on the product and missed the opportunity to work at the first-ever two-night event in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, it was a ruse by The Visionary and The Vision for a secret cash-in on CM Punk.

On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight in the main event. After a stellar back and forth, the champion wanted to end The Megastar with a Stomp on the concrete floor.

Instead, CM Punk came out and attacked Seth Rollins, which caused the match to end in a disqualification. Later, it got out of hand for the babyface stars as The Vision destroyed Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and LA Knight to close the show.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit F4WOnline and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

