Details on WWE's scrapped plans for The Undertaker at Elimination Chamber - Reports

The Undertaker has finally been announced to take his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame. It's also been revealed that there were plans for him to appear at today's Elimination Chamber premium live event.

PWInsider is reporting that WWE originally planned to have The Phenom make a non-wrestling appearance at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia to celebrate his Hall of Fame induction. The report adds that the now-scrapped appearance was planned as a cameo rather than leading to any storyline.

"While he did not make the trip, at one point, there were plans for newly minted WWE Hall of Famer Undertaker to make a non-wrestling appearance to celebrate his impending induction on the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV but the plans were dropped. We are told the idea was pretty much a cameo appearance as opposed to any sort of angle," reported PWInsider.

The Undertaker was not the only legend planned to appear at Elimination Chamber

PWInsider has stated that WWE also planned to have WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle appear at the show in Jeddah. This was previously reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, who also mentioned that Angle was set to appear as a special guest referee in one of the matches.

The Undertaker has wrestled several matches in WWE's Saudi Arabia shows. He last competed in the Saudi Kingdom two years ago at WWE Super ShowDown 2020, appearing as a surprise entrant in the gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy.

The Phenom won the bout, and this led to his final WWE match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles.

Fans are excited to finally see The Deadman become a WWE Hall of Famer this year. Having had one of the greatest WWE careers of all time, he certainly deserves the honor.

