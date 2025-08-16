WWE Scraps Two Major Championships - Reports 

A recent report has suggested that WWE has all but scrapped two major championships. As per BodySlam, the global juggernaut has no plans for Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan's Crown Jewel Titles to be defended later this year.While Cody had defeated Gunther at Crown Jewel 2024 in Saudi Arabia to win the men's title, Morgan had bested Nia Jax to grab the women's gold at the same event. However, post this, the two championships were never seen on WWE's programming. Although there were hopes they could be defended at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in October, the Stamford-based company doesn't appear to be inclined towards the same.BodySlam is reporting that Triple H and other higher-ups within the company had no plans to bring the two titles back. Even though WWE has yet to officially scrap the belts, it's safe to assume that the fact that they don't intend to feature them again speaks volumes about their intentions.You can check out the tweet below:Cody Rhodes gives a major update on his WWE futureEven though The American Nightmare doesn't carry around the Crown Jewel Title on TV, he's still atop the mountain in WWE as the Undisputed Champion.In a recent interview on Sports Illustrated with Jimmy Traina, Cody Rhodes opened up about his long-term plans in wrestling and how they could be impacted by his growing career outside of the business.He revealed that there were several non-wrestling projects coming his way, which could force him to take a hard look at his current schedule.“I don’t really know, I’m in uncharted territory. There are some projects that are not wrestling projects on my plate that are coming up, that I’m very excited about. I’ve not ever been excited about anything outside of pro wrestling from a professional standpoint, and now I am. So, maybe? Maybe,&quot; Rhodes said. Cody Rhodes is currently gearing up for Clash in Paris 2025, where he will likely defend his Undisputed Title against Drew McIntyre in a marquee contest. Although the bout hasn't been announced yet, things seem to be heading that way. The Scottish Warrior cut a scathing promo on Cody on this week's episode of SmackDown, which the latter gave a miss after being taken out last week by big Scot.