Cody Rhodes uncertain over WWE future

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has revealed that he is uncertain about how his future in the company might play out. Rhodes became a two-time WWE Champion at SummerSlam after beating John Cena in a grueling Street Fight for the gold.

Since his return to the promotion in 2022, Rhodes has been put in high-profile feuds and has been projected as a top babyface. He has arguably become the face of the franchise and could stay in that role for years to come.

With his growing popularity, other doors have opened up, and recently, The American Nightmare was asked what his future in WWE looks like. On the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast, Cody Rhodes was asked whether he would ever want a schedule like Roman Reigns' in WWE, which means a part-time commitment.

Rhodes said with several non-WWE projects now coming his way, a lighter schedule cannot be completely ruled out.

“I don’t really know, I’m in uncharted territory. There are some projects that are not wrestling projects on my plate that are coming up, that I’m very excited about. I’ve not ever been excited about anything outside of pro wrestling from a professional standpoint, and now I am. So, maybe? Maybe," he said. [47:29 - 47:50]

Cody Rhodes recently had a cameo in The Naked Gun starring Liam Neeson. He has also been cast for the role of Guile in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie.

The WWE Champion then revealed why he was uncertain about taking up a part-time schedule.

“I say maybe because one thing in terms of when you link up with a fan, when they become a fan and you become a fan of them, you can't go away. You can go away for a little bit. If you go away too long, then you’re hurting that relationship, and that’s a scary moment for me,” Rhodes added. [47:52 - 48:10]

Cody Rhodes was taken out by Drew McIntyre on SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes teamed up with John Cena to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. Though the match ended in disqualification after Paul hit Cena with a low blow, Rhodes and McIntyre brawled outside the ring.

The Scottish Psychopath knocked Rhodes down with the WWE Championship belt before hitting a devastating Claymore on him through the front of the commentary table.

McIntyre made his intentions clear that he is coming for Cody Rhodes's title, and now it remains to be seen what happens this week on SmackDown.

