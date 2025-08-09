Major WWE Superstar slams Cody Rhodes - "How f**king hard is it to listen?"

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Aug 09, 2025 12:38 GMT
Cody Rhodes. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Cody Rhodes. [Image credits: wwe.com]

Cody Rhodes was sent a warning on SmackDown this week. Fresh off winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam, The American Nightmare teamed up with John Cena to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre on the latest edition of the blue brand.

The match saw good back and forth action until Paul hit Cena with a low-blow to cause a disqualification. This led to both of them fighting to the back while Rhodes went after McIntyre at ringside. The Scottish Psychopath blasted Rhodes with the title belt.

McIntyre then hit Cody Rhodes with a Claymore Kick through the front of the commentary table. WWE officials ran out to check on the champion as McIntyre walked off.

also-read-trending Trending

While heading backstage, McIntyre looked into the camera, slamming Rhodes and sending him a warning.

"Everytime I told Cody right to his face, I want him to win, I need him to win, then I'm gonna beat him and that title belongs to me. How f**king hard is it to listen?" he said.
This is a massive hint that Drew McIntyre is coming for Rhodes's Undisputed Championship in the near future.

The Scottish Warrior hasn't won the WWE Championship since 2021 and last held a World Title in WWE at WrestleMania XL, which he immediately dropped to Damian Priest via a Money in the Bank cash in.

Drew McIntyre got the better of Cody Rhodes in their last singles match

If a match between McIntyre and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title gets confirmed, The Chosen One can head into the contest with confidence.

McIntyre is one of the handful of stars that has been able to pin Rhodes since his return to WWE. They clashed during a February episode of Monday Night RAW last year and McIntyre emerged victorious thanks to some help from The Bloodline.

It remains to be seen what is next in this new chapter for Rhodes and when McIntyre will get his opportunity for the title.

