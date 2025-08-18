WWE Secretly Debuting Huge Show in September - Reports

WWE is set to debut a huge event in September secretly which has not been announced yet. On top of that, it has now been reported where the secret event may be hosted.

Ad

As per a report by PWInsider, there has been discussion within the industry recently about a huge WWE show. The report said that WWE has planned an event in September in Indianapolis, which is yet to be announced, and could end up being a special, unique show that airs on ESPN. The show is set to be a preview of the type of shows that the company will be bringing to ESPN next year in April, when their newly announced deal kicks off in 2026.

Ad

Trending

At this time, all premium live events are domestically set to air on Peacock. However, on Peacock, there is no PLE advertised for September. The next show is Clash in Paris at the end of August, and then the schedule heads directly to October for the next show.

However, this new PLE will be announced sometime this week, as per reports, as well as the news of where it will be broadcast.

Ad

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

ESPN itself did not comment on the situation. WWE has not spoken on it yet, either. Another report has emerged about the event recently, revealing the rather odd name that the company may have planned for it, bringing back a name after 25 years.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps PWlnsider reports that ‘there has been discussion within the broadcast industry over the last few days that the planned WWE event for Saturday September 20th 2025 could end up airing on ESPN (in the U.S) as a preview of the type of programming the company will bring to that new

Ad

WWE Has Multiple Announcements Waiting for Everyone This Week

There are quite a few announcements that fans are now waiting on from the Triple H-led creative team.

This week on RAW, fans are waiting to hear what is happening with Naomi. There are rumors of her title being stripped from her, and the recent post by her father saying he will defend it himself has added to further speculation.

Now, the company may also announce the details of the secret event they are hosting, leading to quite a lot to look forward to for fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!