WWE seemingly canceled special entrance for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 38

WWE pulled out all the stops to make WrestleMania Saturday a production success but it could have been even better, particularly for Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior seemingly had a special entrance planned that got canceled at the last minute.

Actor and heavy metal performer Sean Stark revealed on Twitter that he and his group were brought in to be a part of McIntyre's entrance at The Show of Shows. However, WWE could not plan it in enough time and had to scrap it entirely.

Sean Stark @MourningStark @ellafrank2010 We were goin to be apart of Drew McIntyre’s entrance but they couldn’t plan it in enough time. So they had to scrap it. @ellafrank2010 We were goin to be apart of Drew McIntyre’s entrance but they couldn’t plan it in enough time. So they had to scrap it.

Stark kept hold of his All Access Pass and posted a video of him inside AT&T Stadium. He praised the company for being accommodating and also shared a selfie he took with Rhea Ripley, who is set to compete for the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Liv Morgan tonight on WrestleMania Sunday.

Sean Stark @MourningStark I was bummed about not being able to perform tonight. But @WWE was so accommodating. Got to meet so many amazing people. But meeting @RheaRipley_WWE was by far the highlight. Such an amazing women and such a talent. She was so kind. Thank you and hope to meet you again. 🤙🏻 I was bummed about not being able to perform tonight. But @WWE was so accommodating. Got to meet so many amazing people. But meeting @RheaRipley_WWE was by far the highlight. Such an amazing women and such a talent. She was so kind. Thank you and hope to meet you again. 🤙🏻 https://t.co/UEfrJJAPZ1

Drew McIntyre had a standard entrance for his match with Happy Corbin, coming out with his sword. The two-time WWE Champion did have some fire blaring on the stage, but one must wonder what his special entrance would have looked like with additional musical performances.

Drew McIntyre ended his long-standing feud with Happy Corbin at WWE WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre soundly defeated Happy Corbin at WrestleMania, becoming the first person to kick out of the End of Days in the process. This likely spells the end of their lengthy feud, which began in December 2021.

After the match, he nearly decapitated Madcap Moss with his sword, only for him to move out of the way and the top and middle ropes to be destroyed. It did lead to a fantastic visual for McIntyre, who could be next in line for a world title shot.

Now that Corbin is behind him, The Scottish Warrior will likely have a vested interest in the outcome of the main event of WrestleMania Sunday between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Drew McIntyre can take on the Unified WWE Champion after The Show of Shows.

Edited by Divesh Merani

