WWE seemingly scraps RAW storyline out of the blue

WWE has seemingly scrapped the ongoing storyline between Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. on Monday Night RAW. In recent weeks, Doudrop and Nikki have been pushing towards a breakup or at least an image change, but this now looks to have been forgotten.

Doudrop and Nikki were seemingly put together to go after the Women's Tag Team Championships, but their recent loss on RAW was another surprising booking decision. Especially since the already established duo lost to the makeshift team of Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan.

It would have made sense if the split continued to be teased after the match. But according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the storyline has now been scrapped:

“It’s not there anymore," via RingSideNews.

While there were no teases of a split following their loss last night, neither Nikki nor Doudrop will be in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

WWE has scrapped several storylines in recent weeks

This isn't the only storyline to be scrapped on RAW in recent memory. WWE also appears to have given up on the feud between Dana Brooke and Carmella that was set up in a backstage segment a few weeks ago.

Dana Brooke's divorce from Reggie and Tamina's split from Akira Tozawa also appears to have been brushed under the rug. Dana is currently feuding with Becky Lynch and Reggie is working on Main Event.

Monday Night's RAW card goes through several changes each week before it goes out live to the WWE Universe. Throughout that process, a lot of bits typically get axed.

The Women's Tag Team Championships are currently up in the air and the ongoing situation with Naomi and Sasha Banks is yet to be resolved. There appear to be many issues with the Women's Division at present.

