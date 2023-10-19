WWE seemingly signs Maxxine Dupri's real-life boyfriend; he has already secretly debuted

In addition to the major signings, WWE continues to onboard talent via tryouts and feed them to the Performance Center. It appears the latest batch of recruits also features Maxxine Dupri's real-life partner, Anthony Luke.

As part of its Next in Line (NIL) program, WWE has focused on athletes from other sports, introducing them to a future in professional wrestling as they look to make a career transition.

The company also scouts for potential WWE Superstars at tryouts, and a few were picked up from the SummerSlam 2023 session. The newest signings were seemingly revealed recently by Twitter user @lexveraux. They included the defensive lineman of San Diego State University, Anthony Luke. Besides being a huge wrestling fan for a while, Luke has another connection to sports entertainment, as he is also seemingly dating Maxxine Dupri.

Ajiea Lee Hargrave, Derrian Gobourne, Destinee Brown, and Peyton Prussin were the other new pro wrestling rookies in NXT's Chase University:

An interesting aspect of NXT's weekly programming is the Chase University section, which features talents from the Performance Center. Most fans don't even realize, but Luke and the other names who have reported the PC made their WWE debut by being in the Chase U area on the latest episode of the white-and-gold show.

While it isn't an outright confirmation, Maxxine Dupri's boyfriend and the others who secretly debuted on NXT might have been signed to developmental deals.

Maxxine Dupri has experienced a steady rise in WWE

The 26-year-old superstar was introduced to the main roster as the valet of Maximum Male Models. Maxxine Dupri was seemingly brought in to replace LA Knight (fka Max Dupri), who broke away to become a singles star.

Maxxine eventually split up from Mace and Mansoor to join the Alpha Academy and has since been a popular face on TV. The company has capitalized on her chemistry with Otis and, in recent times, has also allowed her to pursue an in-ring career.

Maxxine Dupri picked up her first singles win over Valhalla on RAW in July and has had many exciting interactions with Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser over the past few weeks.

Have you liked seeing her development as a performer? Sound off in the comments section below.

