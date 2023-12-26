WWE seemingly using CM Punk's return to fuel talks for Monday Night RAW's TV deal - Reports

Wrestling sensation CM Punk is definitely now a major attraction in WWE, securing a new TV deal for Monday Night RAW after his return.

The broadcasting rights for WWE's flagship show are currently being negotiated with Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), emerging as a leading name. The red brand show is set to move from its current home, the USA Network, to another outlet. WWE has already negotiated deals for its other promotions, such as SmackDown and NXT.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that The Best in the World is a major focus of the Monday Night RAW TV deal. The report indicated that Punk's signing opened a lot of doors as Mark Shapiro from Endeavor joined Nick Khan and Triple H in the meeting with WBD this past week.

In fact, the returning star was a major part of the pitch that he would be a regular feature on the red brand. WWE was also using Punk's merchandise sales, social media views, and ratings of recent shows as a selling point of the deal.

CM Punk will compete in Madison Square Garden this week

For the first time in nearly a decade, CM Punk will lace his boots to compete in a WWE ring.

This week, as part of WWE's Holiday Tour, Punk is scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio in a singles matchup. The event is sold out and is set to be the company's most attended show in the historic Madison Square Garden. This will be CM Punk's first match since returning to the company and his first match for WWE since his Royal Rumble match in 2014 in almost 10 years.

Ahead of the monumental encounter, Punk also took to social media to share a Christmas message with fans and well-wishers. He even used the opportunity to thank wrestling veterans who paved the way before him.

It will be interesting to see how The Best in the World fares against Dominik, who has been a workhorse for WWE over the last year.

