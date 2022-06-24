WWE sees 6-time champion as a "good teacher" for Veer Mahaan backstage – Reports

Veer Mahaan is gradually building his reputation as one of the most intimidating superstars on the WWE roster.

The Indian wrestler hasn't lost a match since November 2021 and most recently picked up a string of victories over Robert Roode at live events.

As revealed by Dave Meltzer, WWE officials reportedly feel that Roode can help Mahaan get better in the ring. Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the six-time champion is seen as a "good teacher" for the fast-rising Mahaan:

"Mahaan beat Roode with the cervical clutch. They are doing this match on all the house shows event though both are heels, basically with the idea of Roode being able to be a good teacher for Mahaan," stated Dave Meltzer.

Does WWE have credible babyfaces to challenge Veer Mahaan?

Veer Mahaan has been booked as an inconquerable heel since he was repackaged and brought back to TV last year.

As noted above, Mahaan hasn't lost a single match since his on-screen comeback, and Vince Russo believes WWE may not have enough babyfaces to compete against the former NXT star.

Russo spoke at length about the issue on this week's Legion of RAW, recalling how top heels from the past had worthy opponents, making them legitimate threats in the eyes of fans. The former WWE writer explained that Mahaan was just too "clean" and voiced concerns about the star's immediate future:

"This went on through the years, so now they've kept Veer Mahaan pretty much virgin clean; there's no babyfaces that matter that he could attack. Bro, who AJ? Like who? That's the problem, bro. There's nobody, bro. There is nobody to put Veer in the conversation; that's the problem." (from 52:00 to 53:00) (H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling)

WWE has big plans for Veer Mahaan as they put effort into the star's push. However, it'll be interesting to see if Mahaan cements his spot at the top of the card in the upcoming months.

