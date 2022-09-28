WWE set to change the designs of at least three Championship belts - Reports

It sounds like Triple H is as tired of some of the WWE Championship title designs as everyone else.

Some new championship design changes were in the pipeline before Vince McMahon resigned from the company. However, it sounds like Triple H would like to accelerate the process.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), there are "at least" three new sets of championships that are currently in the hands of the company.

It's unknown if these new championship designs will feature either velcro or snaps. Several talents who have spoken to Fightful say that "the velcro helps them when they need to attach the belt quickly, but cosmetically it looks bad."

The current WWE Championship design has been around for a long time

Wrestling fans long for a time when each championship title looked different from the other.

Currently, WWE has four singles championships that look very similar to each other. Not to mention, both sets of Tag Team titles are pretty much identical.

Sapp points out that if the main championship remains the same through next year, it will be the longest championship design since the very popular Winged Eagle championship:

"If the current WWE Title belt design stays the same through next year, it'll pass the Winged Eagle as the longest that a design of the top WWE title has stuck around. There have been minor cosmetic and logo changes, but is largely the same since February 2013," Sean Ross Sapp said in a tweet.

In addition to the championship title changes, Sean Ross Sapp reports that Triple H is looking to make "additional cosmetic changes" to RAW, SmackDown, and NXT in the near future.

A perfect example of this is the multi-colored logo of NXT being retired back on September 13.

What do you make of this news? Are you excited for some upcoming design changes? Which current title do you think is in the greatest need of a redesign right now? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

