WWE set to earn massive payday thanks to The Undertaker and John Cena - Reports

WWE will always have a spot for so-called lifers John Cena and The Undertaker, whether they're retired or not. The Deadman hung up his boots almost five years ago, and Cena will lay his gear down in around seven months. New details have leaked on how the legends are helping the Stamford-based promotion cash in big time with upcoming events.

Ad

Big Match John is hoping to retire as Undisputed WWE Champion. A local news outlet in Cena's hometown spoke with John Cena Sr., and then reported that the heel superstar would step into the ring for the final time during the month of December, live from a venue to be announced in Boston. On the other hand, The Undertaker continues his projects, including World Wrestling Entertainment's one-man stage shows. The 'UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW' series has been a big hit for the company, with the last event taking place during WrestleMania 41 weekend.

Ad

Trending

WWE previously adopted the practice of obtaining incentive packages from local cities that host WrestleMania and other big events, and local officials have made huge offers during bidding, as WWE's economic impact is no secret. Sports reporter James Stewart reported that the Stamford-based company was looking for host cities to make a financial commitment of $1.5 million to secure a weekend of events with Cena's retirement.

Ad

The Weekend Takeover proposed by WWE would include several community events on Wednesday, December 10, then The Undertaker's one-man show on December 11. SmackDown would be held that Friday, then Saturday Night's Main Event with Cena's retirement.

Stewart noted that Boston was one of the cities being considered, but it appears this information was a bit dated, as multiple sources, including John Cena Sr., have indicated this will be a Weekend Takeover of Boston.

Ad

A Weekend Takeover of Tampa is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, and the Weekend Takeover of Perth will take place in October.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker on Stephanie's Places

Stephanie McMahon interviewed The Undertaker for her next episode of Stephanie's Places. The new episode of McMahon's ESPN+ series will air this Wednesday and will be available the next day on Hulu/Disney for bundle subscribers.

Ad

The Hall of Famer and Stephanie McMahon can be seen in the preview clip below. The former Chief Brand Officer wore The Deadman's infamous bat wings.

"@stephaniemcmahon wearing @undertaker’s bat wings?! Yeah that happened 😂 The newest episode of #StephaniesPlaces with guest The Undertaker streams WEDNESDAY on @espn+," stated the caption.

Next week's episode of Stephanie's Places will feature Triple H at Allegiant Stadium, filmed during WrestleMania 41 weekend. The finale will then air on May 28, featuring John Cena at his personal gym.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More