WWE set to make huge change to current Championships - Reports

WWE has made several changes in the Championships department over the last few months, including introducing new titles and renaming certain old ones. It seems like the company is heading towards a change in the Tag Team titles as well.

The Usos unified the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships last year in May when they defeated Randy Orton and Matt Riddle. The duo held the gold for a long time before Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens dethroned them at WrestleMania 39.

Currently, Finn Balor and Damian Priest hold both the tag titles, and because of that, they have been in action on both RAW and SmackDown.

While Vince McMahon was seemingly adamant about unifying all the gold, things have changed under Triple H's regime as he introduced the World Heavyweight Championship. The Game also rebranded the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships, and it seems like he has now set his sights on the tag team gold.

According to a report from BWE, the Undisputed Tag Team Titles will be split “very soon.”

It has been reported that the new set of tag titles is ready and will be presented on screen once WWE decides to pull the trigger and split the championships.

A new faction set their sights on The Judgment Day on WWE SmackDown

All Judgment Day members currently walk around with gold, which has put a target on their backs. While the group has firmly established itself as the top faction in WWE currently, new challengers emerged for them on a recent edition of SmackDown.

Bobby Lashley, who has been making waves since aligning with The Street Profits, recently confronted the RAW faction. The All Mighty made it clear that they are gunning for the top spot.

Lashley is no stranger when it comes to leading a faction. The former WWE Champion spearheaded The Hurt Business to the top of the company and has the experience and talent required to repeat the same with The Street Profits.