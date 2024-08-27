WWE set to make landscape-changing move very soon - Reports

The modern era of WWE has already featured several blockbuster moves, from the company establishing working relationships with other promotions, to PLE expansion, with more international shows and the first-ever two-night SummerSlam. Sources have just revealed another massive change in the works.

The WWE Performance Center was launched in Orlando, Florida on July 11, 2013. The 26,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility features key aspects such as more than a half-dozen wrestling rings, production capabilities, medical areas, and the NXT Arena, where weekly TV shows and special events are filmed. The 17,000-square-foot WWE UK Performance Center was launched in London on January 11, 2019, and at one time the company had plans to open other centers around the world.

World Wrestling Entertainment is reportedly moving the Performance Center to Sin City. A new report from WrestleVotes notes that the move was revealed by Mark Shapiro, who serves as President and Chief Operating Officer for Endeavor and TKO. Shapiro was at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT for an all-employee meeting held earlier today.

The biggest news coming out of the meeting is that the Performance Center is moving from Orlando, Florida to Las Vegas, Nevada. There was no timeframe provided for the move, but it was said that this will happen in the near future.

It wasn't clear how this will change the weekly NXT TV show, but it's safe to assume that this will have a significant impact on operations as many WWE talents and staff have settled in the Orlando area to be nearby.

TKO currently has the UFC Apex training facility in Las Vegas, which is also used to host events. The company hosted its first show at the live events and production center back in June with NXT Battleground.

WWE NXT No Mercy PLE updated lineup

World Wrestling Entertainment will present its second annual No Mercy PLE this Sunday at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. This will be the fifteenth overall event with the No Mercy name.

Tonight's NXT episode will be the No Mercy go-home show. Below is the current lineup for Sunday's PLE:

Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz

NXT Tag Team Championship: Andre Chase and Ridge Holland (c) vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer

Andre Chase and Ridge Holland (c) vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer NXT Women's North American Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wendy Choo

Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wendy Choo NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Tony D'Angelo

Oba Femi (c) vs. Tony D'Angelo NXT Women's Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Jaida Parker

Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Jaida Parker NXT Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Joe Hendry (Special Referee: Trick Williams)

The Countdown to No Mercy pre-show will air at 6 pm ET on Peacock and all social media channels. Peacock will then begin the No Mercy main card at 7 pm ET.

