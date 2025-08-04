WWE set to make massive changes to upcoming events - Reports

WWE is reportedly set to make major changes to upcoming events. The promotion held SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey over the weekend.According to a report by Andrew Baydala, the promotion has plans to host more two-night events moving forward. Survivor Series 2026 and Royal Rumble 2027 are at &quot;the top of the list&quot; to become two-night events. Money in the Bank is also reportedly being discussed as a potential two-night premium live event in the future.WWE SummerSlam 2025 was two nights this year and featured several title matches. CM Punk defeated Gunther in the main event of Night One of SummerSlam to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. However, Seth Rollins revealed his injury was a ruse following the match, and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to capture the title.John Cena defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight in the main event of Night Two of SummerSlam. Rhodes picked up the victory, and Brock Lesnar returned after the match to hit Cena with an F-5. It was the first time The Beast Incarnate had been seen in WWE since SummerSlam 2023.Bill Apter comments on Brock Lesnar's return at WWE SummerSlamLegendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter was not a fan of Brock Lesnar's return at SummerSlam last night.Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's SummerSlam Review, Apter stated that he would have preferred Lesnar's return to happen tonight on RAW. He noted that the promotion had a perfect ending to the PLE with John Cena and Cody Rhodes' match.&quot;Brock Lesnar coming out, you know, you're talking about anti-climactic. I would have rather had seen him come out tommorow night at Monday Night RAW, when John Cena might be thanking the fans. I just, it was not, I wanted that sweet, perfect ending with Cena and Cody. A classy ending, and when I heard they, I saw the Lesnar thing, I was like, 'Why? They had a perfect ending, why?'&quot; [3:25 onwards]You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:It will be interesting to see what the company has planned on the road to Clash in Paris later this month.