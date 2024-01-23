WWE set to replace Kevin Patrick; could be 38-year-old personality - Reports

In the recent turn of events, WWE has reportedly removed Kevin Patrick from the Friday Night SmackDown broadcast team. The company may have already found his replacement in the form of a 38-year-old personality.

After Michael Cole permanently moved to the RAW brand, the Irish commentator was put in a "sink or swim" situation, hoping Patrick would step up to the occassion in the absence of the veteran.

However, according to a recent report from Aaron Varble, a source from World Wrestling Entertainment noted that "it just wasn't working out" with Kevin Patrick and he has been removed from the position and SmackDown altogether.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared that WWE is reportedly set to replace Patrick on the weekly SmackDown commentary desk.

The wrestling journalist did not confirm a name who could be a new addition to the Blue brand's broadcast team, but one possible personality could be NXT's Vic Joseph.

"Kevin Patrick's gone. Unless something changes. I don’t know details, I don't know who's gonna be replacing him. I'm not surprised. Like I said, I'm not surprised. Corey Graves has been totally carrying the SmackDown announcing. I don't know who they'll bring in, could be Vic Joseph," Meltzer said.

Expand Tweet

Meltzer also mentioned how Nick Khan likes to hire sports personalities citing an example of Jimmy Smith who did a good job on Monday Night RAW brand back in 2022.

Kevin Patrick willing to wrestle like WWE veteran Michael Cole

The 55-year-old legendary commentator once famously fought Jerry "The King" Lawler at WrestleMania 27. Cole defeated WWE Hall of Famer at The Showcase of the Immortals.

During an interview, Kevin Patrick shared his opinion on preparing to lace up his wrestling boots, if the company ever asked. The reportedly former SmackDown commentator said he would be happy and honored to do so:

"Yeah, of course, I'll do whatever's needed. I don't see that happening, I really don't. Maybe, who knows. You never say never in any walk of life at all, but down the line if they said to me, 'We need you to do whatever it is,' I'm up for it. I'm just along for the ride in the best possible way. I'm having fun and I'm just honored to be in that chair, quite honestly."

You can watch the full video below:

Fans have to wait for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode and see who will officially replace Patrick on the show.

Do you want to see Vic Joseph as Kevin Patrick's replacement on the WWE show? Sound off in the comment section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.