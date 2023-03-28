WWE sets an incredible new record for the RAW before WrestleMania 39 - Reports

The RAW before WrestleMania 39 left a lot to be desired from a creative standpoint as it was one of the weaker episodes this year. However, from a commercial standpoint, the sold-out show was a smashing success, setting a new record for WWE.

WWE has entered a new golden era under the creative control of Triple H. While Vince McMahon has returned to the hot seat, he has been massively left creative untouched, although some reports have suggested that he is giving his opinions. Either way, WWE seems to be doing something right, as WrestleMania 39 is set to be the highest-grossing event in the company's history.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Internal WWE reports indicated that the latest episode of Monday Night RAW in Phoenix is the highest-grossing non-premium live event ever:

This is a huge new feat for WWE.

Triple H reportedly has huge plans for the RAW after WrestleMania 39

Fans will certainly hope that Triple H stays in control of the main roster. Either way, WrestleMania 39 will present the first major test for him as it will set the tone for the rest of the year's WWE programming.

The RAW after WrestleMania is considered the most important episode of the year. According to a report from WrestleVotes (via Give Me Sport), Triple H could have huge plans for the RAW after WrestleMania 39:

"I think you might get one debut. I think you might get Zack Ryder. I think you may get an NXT call-up, but I don't think five, six or seven people are showing up because there's just not reality. If you bring in 10 people to a roster that can't even use everybody already, you have to look at what you are doing?" (H/T Give Me Sport)

