WWE have signed four new talents from EVOLVE, according to PWInsider.com. The signings include "Retro" Anthony Greene - whom we reported back on August 1st had signed with the company - as well as Curt Stallion, who was also mentioned in that very same article. The other two names are Brandi Lauren, who was paired with Greene in EVOLVE and has featured on WWE television in recent weeks, and Josh Briggs.

WWE signs EVOLVE talents

At the beginning of July, WWE purchased EVOLVE and many signings were expected to follow. Well, it now seems like that latter part is coming to fruition as four talents have reportedly signed NXT developmental deals. The four talents join another star who made his name in EVOLVE in Leon Ruff, who has appeared on RAW, SmackDown and NXT in recent months and who reportedly signed with the company in July.

Greene was heavily promoted as one of EVOLVE's biggest stars ahead of the WWE Network special one year ago that saw a lot of eyes turned to the promotion. A promo from the 26-year-old is still available to watch on WWE.com, where he says he is going to do "everything he can" to get to the "pipeline" that is NXT.

Brandi Lauren, like Leon Ruff, has also recently been involved in WWE on several occasions - having been in action on RAW Underground as Marina Shafir's unnamed opponent when the NXT star debuted on RAW.

The other instance was on WWE's social channels, appearing in a hot tub alongside Damian Priest following his monumental North American Championship win at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

One of the other signings, Curt Stallion, has a storied history with current SmackDown Superstar and EVOLVE alumni Matt Riddle - while Josh Briggs, who stands at six-foot-eight, had become one of EVOLVE's top stars and has also competed in Chaotic Wrestling and Beyond Wrestling.

Matt Riddle, Johnny Gargano, Keith Lee, Apollo Crews, Drew Gulak, Oney Lorcan and Ricochet have all previously worked with EVOLVE before signing with WWE.