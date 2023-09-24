WWE SmackDown star likely to miss six weeks of TV time due to injury - Reports

WWE star Luke Gallows has been absent from TV over the last few weeks, while his partner Karl Anderson has made sporadic appearances on SmackDown.

Last week, Michael Cole said on commentary that Gallows was nursing an injury but did not disclose the gravity of the situation.

Fightful Select reported that Gallows needed to have his knee scoped, meaning he would miss TV tapings for about six weeks. It was also uncertain whether The O.C. member had already undergone the procedure.

Gallows' last match was during a Live event in Canada, where he teamed up with Anderson and AJ Styles to take on Austin Theory, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin in a six-man tag team match. His last televised contest came on the August 18 episode of SmackDown, where The O.C. took a loss from the Street Profits Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

AJ Styles had a tough night on WWE SmackDown

It was an eventful episode of SmackDown last Friday as The Bloodline asserted its dominance again.

John Cena and AJ Styles appeared in the opening segment to issue a challenge to Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. The Bloodline members came out to the ring but declined to throw down. Later, Adam Pearce met Paul Heyman and the rest of the faction backstage to make the match official for Fastlane 2023.

The contract signing for the high-profile matchup was slotted for the main event. However, Jimmy and Sikoa struck backstage and mauled AJ Styles. The duo decimated the former WWE Champion before officials could rescue him. He was later rushed to a local medical facility.

John Cena decided to take the fight to The Bloodline, but he too did not fare much better against the combined might of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. The Cenation Leader lay on the mat as The Enforcer, and Jimmy stood tall to conclude the show.

