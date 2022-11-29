WWE SmackDown star reportedly injured and set to be out of action

After getting involved in a backstage altercation this past Friday night on SmackDown, WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez has seemingly picked up an injury. She was attacked by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler ahead of the Survivor Series event.

Since joining forces, Baszler and the current SmackDown Women's Champion have been a dominant force on the blue brand. The duo has looked to inflict brutal physical punishment on all who stand in their path.

According to recent reports, Rodriguez will be out of action for a few weeks after being assaulted on Friday Night SmackDown.

"According to WWE, Raquel Rodriguez will be out for 4-6 weeks." (H/T PWMania)

Rousey and Baszler previously targeted Natalya, who suffered a broken nose after being kneed in the face by The Queen of Spades on SmackDown.

WWE Superstar gives her honest opinion on Ronda Rousey

Given her previous comments about wrestling and hard-hitting in-ring style, many have questioned Rousey's position in the company.

Speaking on the That's Dope podcast, SmackDown star Zelina Vega gave her thoughts on Rousey in light of the recent negative press towards her. She noted that The Rowdy One's transition to pro wrestling has been incredibly successful.

“Honestly, I love Ronda. I absolutely love Ronda. Here’s the thing. She wasn’t just some bozo off the street who’s decided to do this on a Tuesday. She was one of the best, like one of the absolute best. If she made that career change to go into WWE, that brings in her fans, that misses our fans of hers, and it’s something that people don’t get to see usually. ‘I would love to see how she matches up with this person’ or whatever," said Vega. (H/T WrestleZone)

Ronda Rousey's reign as SmackDown Women's Champion continued this past Saturday as she defeated Shotzi at Survivor Series: WarGames to retain her title.

What do you make of Ronda Rousey's second stint in WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes