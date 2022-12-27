WWE SmackDown Superstars in chaos ahead of huge live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City

WWE will not air a live episode of RAW this week, but the SmackDown roster arrived at Madison Square Garden for the post-holiday live event.

Top superstars from the blue brand headed into New York City to put on a highly stacked show for a live audience that will not air on TV. However, all was not smooth ahead of the event as those from the SmackDown roster faced trouble earlier in the day.

As reported by PWInsider, several WWE talent and staff fell victim to travel logistics and delayed flights. While some were delayed on their way to New York City, others had to be sent to other airports to manage their schedules. Many couldn't reach the city hours before the event kicked off.

WWE had initially planned a blockbuster main event for the show featuring multiple former world champions. Drew McIntyre was supposed to team up with Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman, and Sheamus to take on The Bloodline's Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos.

However, The Scottish Warrior sustained a serious injury and was ruled out of action. The star-studded eight-man tag team match was scrapped, and Strowman will now team up with Kevin Owens to take on The Usos in a tag team match to close the show.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Minnesota Vikings play the Green Bay Packers this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets at DraftKings!

Make your first deposit now! Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML and get $150 if your bet wins!

Big title match confirmed for WWE Holiday Live Event

Wrestle Features 🎅 @WrestleFeatures



Nakamura, Kofi, Ricochet & Santos…



In a LADDER MATCH.



WWE have announced that on Monday at a live event at @TheGarden , Gunther will defend the IC Title against:Nakamura, Kofi, Ricochet & Santos…In a LADDER MATCH. WWE have announced that on Monday at a live event at @TheGarden, Gunther will defend the IC Title against:Nakamura, Kofi, Ricochet & Santos… In a LADDER MATCH.🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/ozJoCX4uUY

The show will also feature a massive five-man Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship. In a high-stakes battle, Gunther is scheduled to put his gold on the line against top superstars from SmackDown.

Imperium's leader has not been pinned since making his debut on the main roster. He will look forward to a successful title defense ahead of a rumored championship feud with Braun Strowman in the coming weeks.

The MSG Live Event is underway as of this writing. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for updates.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes