WWE split up beloved team before releasing superstar; originally was pitched to win tag team gold - Reports

WWE split up a popular team before releasing a superstar from the company. As per reports, the star was supposed to win the tag team gold before that, or at least was pitched to do so.

WWE has shocked the wrestling world by deciding to release R-Truth and not renew the contract of Carlito. These two are the latest stars among quite a few that the company has decided to part ways with. Last month, there were several releases as well, with Jakara Jackson standing out as a name that fans were shocked to see leaving the company.

As per a report from Fightful Select, when it came to the releases from last month, some of those inside the company were aware that Jakara Jackson was going to be released. That was why she was split up from Lash Legend suddenly, bringing an end to their team. It still came as a shock to several people, as before this, there was talk of Legend and Jackson making their way to the main roster. On top of this, originally, there were even pitches for the two stars to win the tag team titles.

Previously, it has been said that Triple H had the final say when it comes to WWE stars leaving the company, and if he wants, he can retain stars he wants to keep.

