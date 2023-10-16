WWE star pulls out of major show after recent appearance with Triple H - Reports

After an appearance with Triple H at a recent WWE show, a star appears to have pulled out of a major show. This comes after an enormous career change that saw the star become a big part of WWE's future, given his new role. The change in the star's circumstances has been reported on recently.

The star in question is Nick Aldis. He was announced as the WWE SmackDown General Manager by Triple H over the weekend. This came after The Game changed the layout of authority in WWE, with Adam Pearce promoted as the General Manager of RAW, instead of having to manage both shows as an unnamed official.

Aldis took over GM duties for SmackDown, already making some big matches for the show.

Previously, even though he had been working as a producer in WWE, Aldis was making appearances in the indies, and had seemingly continued wrestling in his own time. Now, it appears that this cannot continue any further.

Dungeon Wrestling, the Hart Family wrestling promotion, announced that due to "unforeseen circumstances", the match between Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Nick Aldis had been canceled. They wished Smith well on his recovery from surgery, while also wishing Aldis well in his new role in WWE.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that Aldis had indeed pulled out of the appearance. It's being assumed that he won't be making any more indie appearances while he is the WWE SmackDown General Manager.

Given an endorsement by Triple H, Aldis has a lot to live up to in his new role.