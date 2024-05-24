WWE star replaced ahead of King and Queen of the Ring

WWE has seemingly replaced a star ahead of King and Queen of the Ring tomorrow night in Saudi Arabia. Cody Rhodes is set to defend his title against Logan Paul in the main event of the show.

Alicia Taylor was recently named the new ring announcer for SmackDown after spending years in NXT. Mike Rome made his return to NXT as a result of the move but worked as the ring announcer for tonight's edition of SmackDown. While not confirmed, this could also mean that Rome will be working at King and Queen of the Ring as the ring announcer as well.

The promotion has made several changes to its announce teams in recent months. Kevin Patrick was let go from the RAW announce team earlier this year and now hosts MLS 360 on Apple TV. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee now call the action on RAW, while Corey Graves and Wade Barrett are the commentary team on SmackDown.

Alicia Taylor comments on being called up to WWE SmackDown

Alicia Taylor recently penned a heartfelt message after she was called up to the main roster and praised Mike Rome as well.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram to share an emotional message after being named the ring announcer on SmackDown. She thanked Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and many more people for helping her along the way. Taylor also added that NXT is in good hands with Mike Rome as ring announcer.

"Longest Reigning 🎤 Champ of NXT. Thank you to the @wwenxt faithful that show support in #Orlando EVERY. SINGLE. WEEK. Thank you to my NXT family, HBK, Triple H, Bloom, @vicjosephwwe, the coaches, PC staff, and everyone that has made NXT so incredibly special….since I walked through the doors in December 2018. NXT is left in good hands! BIG welcome to @austinmromero 🎙️🎙️🎙️Special shout out to my @wwe tag team partner and Day One Ish @joeprado39 And now…let the BLUE BRAND BEGIN! #Smackdown … LFG!!!!!! 💙💙💙💙," she wrote.

Michael Cole has named Corey Graves as the person he believes will replace him as the lead announcer in the company. It will be interesting to see if Alicia Taylor returns as the ring announcer for the blue brand next Friday night.

