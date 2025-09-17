WWE star Roman Reigns' reported earnings for recent movie role

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns has been a top guy in the Stamford-based promotion for years and is now making waves in the entertainment world. A new report has disclosed the potential earnings for his recent movie role.Last year, after losing his title at WrestleMania 40, the OTC went missing from WWE TV before returning at SummerSlam 2024. It was later revealed on social media that he was filming a cameo in a movie.The Original Tribal Chief made a cameo in the film The Pickup, which is now available to stream on Amazon Prime. According to a report by FandomWire, Roman Reigns earned a whopping purse of $500,000 to $1 million for his cameo in The Pickup.Reigns will also play a major role in the upcoming Street Fighter live-action film. He will portray the villainous character of Akuma in the movie.WWE Hall of Famer blamed Roman Reigns for Becky Lynch joining Seth Rollins' factionOn ESPN's First Take, Hall of Famer and The Vision faction's Oracle, Paul Heyman, recently explained how Becky Lynch ended up joining the group.Heyman blamed Roman Reigns for Lynch's inclusion in The Vision. He said the OTC took him out at Clash in Paris, which forced the heel group to go with Plan B, which was recruiting The Man.“All right, everything to do with it. I’ll reveal it to you right now. It came together because of me. Would you like to know why? Because Roman Reigns choked my a*s out. That’s why,” Heyman said. “We had to go to plan B, which was plan Becky. You can’t leave the champ [Rollins] out there all by himself.” (H/T: Wrestling News)The OTC has been out of action since being attacked at Clash in Paris. It will be interesting to see when Reigns returns to WWE TV.