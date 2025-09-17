  • home icon
WWE star Roman Reigns' reported earnings for recent movie role

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Sep 17, 2025 10:46 GMT
Roman Reigns is Undisputed Tribal Chief! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Roman Reigns (Image credits: wwe.com)

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns has been a top guy in the Stamford-based promotion for years and is now making waves in the entertainment world. A new report has disclosed the potential earnings for his recent movie role.

Last year, after losing his title at WrestleMania 40, the OTC went missing from WWE TV before returning at SummerSlam 2024. It was later revealed on social media that he was filming a cameo in a movie.

The Original Tribal Chief made a cameo in the film The Pickup, which is now available to stream on Amazon Prime. According to a report by FandomWire, Roman Reigns earned a whopping purse of $500,000 to $1 million for his cameo in The Pickup.

Reigns will also play a major role in the upcoming Street Fighter live-action film. He will portray the villainous character of Akuma in the movie.

WWE Hall of Famer blamed Roman Reigns for Becky Lynch joining Seth Rollins' faction

On ESPN's First Take, Hall of Famer and The Vision faction's Oracle, Paul Heyman, recently explained how Becky Lynch ended up joining the group.

Heyman blamed Roman Reigns for Lynch's inclusion in The Vision. He said the OTC took him out at Clash in Paris, which forced the heel group to go with Plan B, which was recruiting The Man.

“All right, everything to do with it. I’ll reveal it to you right now. It came together because of me. Would you like to know why? Because Roman Reigns choked my a*s out. That’s why,” Heyman said. “We had to go to plan B, which was plan Becky. You can’t leave the champ [Rollins] out there all by himself.” (H/T: Wrestling News)

The OTC has been out of action since being attacked at Clash in Paris. It will be interesting to see when Reigns returns to WWE TV.

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Pratik Singh
