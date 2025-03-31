WWE stars unhappy with major change to WrestleMania 41 weekend - Reports

WrestleMania 41 is set to take place in just a few weeks. WWE has made a change to the WrestleMania 41 weekend, which has reportedly upset a few stars.

WrestleMania is the biggest premium live event of the year. This year's show is set to take place in Paradise, Nevada, on April 19 and 20. While most of the matches for the show have already been announced, WWE has still not revealed the night-by-night match card for both days. The Stamford-based promotion has only announced that Randy Orton and Kevin Owens' match will take place on night one.

WrestleMania 41 weekend will be busy for the company, with the promotion hosting the Hall of Fame ceremony on April 18 and NXT Stand & Deliver on April 19. The start time for this show has undergone many changes recently. Originally, the show was set to start at 11:00 a.m., but was later changed to 10:30 a.m., and it is now set to start at 9:30 a.m. These frequent changes have left fans feeling confused.

According to reports from Fightful Select, WWE stars are "dreading" the start time of the show.

Vince Russo reveals what WWE should do after WrestleMania 41

While the main event of Cody Rhodes and John Cena is one of the most anticipated storylines of this year's WrestleMania, most of the other storylines have felt a bit lackluster due to improper storytelling. Hence, a former writer highlights what the company needs to do after WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo was asked whether WWE should bring him back as a writer. He said that the promotion needs to start from scratch and rewatch tapes from the Attitude Era to learn what brought them to the dance.

"No, absolutely not. You know what they need to do? They need to freaking blow it up and start over and start from scratch. And you know what? Maybe they need to go back and watch the Attitude Era, Mac, and remember what brought them to the dance. What was the formula where we were able to get all these new viewers that never watched wrestling before? Maybe we need to go study those tapes and get back to the absolute basics of what we did back then." [25:39 onwards]

It will be interesting to see whether any more changes will be made to the start time for NXT Stand & Deliver.

