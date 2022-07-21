WWE reportedly has strong faith in SummerSlam 2022 match card now

WWE's biggest event of the summer is right around the corner and the company now believes that it has a match card fit to boast about.

Reports recently emerged regarding higher-ups within the promotion not feeling too good about this year's Summerslam. Wrestlevotes announced the news on social media that the people in charge did not like the current plans for the event.

But that might not be the case anymore, as it's now being reported that a majority of those within WWE have strong faith in the card and are feeling quite happy with how it's shaped up.

Steve Carrier broke the news on Twitter, which reportedly came from a tenured member of the company's writing team:

"Regarding the story about #WWE being unhappy with the #SummerSlam card. We were told that is false. A source confirmed that "If someone said that, they're speaking for themselves. As a whole, we as a writing team think #SummerSlam is looking very strong."

The WWE SummerSlam 2022 match card so far

The WWE Summerslam 2022 match card looks to be nearly complete and boasts Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar main-eventing as they settle their rivalry in one final match. Both stars have proved to be major box office draws, with Reigns being centered as the face of the company for this generation.

The Tribal Chief has clocked in 670+ days as Universal Champion and over 100 days as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, the reactions to both top stars facing off yet again were relatively mixed. Fans are now hoping to see a real conclusion to their long-running feud in Nashville on July 30.

The Bloodline has more than just Lesnar to contend with, however, as The Usos will be going against The Street Profits for the Undisputed tag titles. After the controversial finish to their match at Money in the Bank, Jeff Jarrett has been added as the Special Guest Referee.

Bianca Belair has come full circle in her rivalry with Becky Lynch as both of them look to end what started last year for the Raw Women's Championship. Seth Rollins is also looking to make Riddle pay at The Biggest Party of the Summer as both stars reportedly have real-life backstage heat.

Theory and Bobby Lashley are also set to have a rematch for the coveted United States Championship along with Logan Paul and The Miz making it to the ring for their hyped grudge match. All of these bouts are set to make their mark on this year's SummerSlam.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin his honest thoughts on Ric Flair's final match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far