WWE Superstar who has been kept off TV because he was reportedly unable to "connect with the audience" set to return to the ring tonight - Reports

There has been one WWE Superstar missing from regular performances for some time now, but tonight, he's returning to the ring. The star is set to perform this week after having not competed since July 17.

According to a previous report, Madcap Moss, whose name was changed back to Riddick Moss, has been kept away from TV because he has not been able to connect with fans. Moss was a major part of SmackDown last year. The report stated that although he was a great athlete, no one knew what to do with him.

Moss last wrestled on WWE TV on the May 15 edition of RAW, where he was part of a Battle Royal. Other than that and the occasional appearance on WWE Main Event, he's been largely inactive. Before tonight, he has not wrestled at all since July 17, more than 30 days back.

Now, according to Fightful Select, he is set to wrestle against Ricochet tonight on Main Event. Yet again, he won't be featured on RAW.

With the star missing from TV for as long as he has been, it will be interesting to see what his character will be when he returns and whether the company will repackage him.

